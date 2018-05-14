  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/14 06:11
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 38 139 23 50 .360
Markakis Atl 39 157 28 54 .344
FFreeman Atl 39 148 29 49 .331
Gennett Cin 39 146 19 48 .329
Cabrera NYM 36 143 23 47 .329
Pham StL 33 113 27 37 .327
Dickerson Pit 36 141 20 45 .319
Kemp LAD 37 116 13 37 .319
Arenado Col 35 127 22 40 .315
Posey SF 33 121 15 37 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; 2 tied at 27.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.