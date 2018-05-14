Celtics take Game 1 of East finals, beating Cavaliers 108-83

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates his three-point basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) looks on during the second quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson dives for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Bos
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) celebrates a made basket with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball E
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) loses control of the ball against the defense of Boston Celtics forwards Al Horford (42) and Marcus Morris (
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against the defense of Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris during the first quarter of Game 1 of
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) reacts with frustration during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals a
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) drives on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball East
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 23 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Morris added 21 points and 10 boards, and the Boston Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-83 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Al Horford scored 20 points for the Celtics, who ran off 17 consecutive points in the first quarter to pull away.
Game 2 is Tuesday night.
Kevin Love had 17 points and eight rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 15 points, nine assists and seven boards. The Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game and shot just 32 percent in the first half.
By that time, Boston led 61-35 — the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James' career.
