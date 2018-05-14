|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|36
|136
|42
|49
|.360
|MMachado Bal
|41
|157
|25
|55
|.350
|Simmons LAA
|37
|139
|25
|48
|.345
|JMartinez Bos
|38
|149
|24
|51
|.342
|Brantley Cle
|29
|116
|16
|39
|.336
|Lowrie Oak
|38
|155
|17
|52
|.335
|DGordon Sea
|38
|155
|23
|51
|.329
|Castellanos Det
|37
|144
|20
|47
|.326
|Soler KC
|36
|130
|19
|42
|.323
|Lindor Cle
|39
|165
|34
|53
|.321
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 8 tied at 10.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; JMartinez, Boston, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; Upton, Los Angeles, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 2 tied at 29.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.