Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/14 05:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 002 000— 2 9 0
Cleveland 051 300 20x—11 15 2

D.Duffy, Flynn (4), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Kluber, Drake (8), A.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 6-2. L_D.Duffy 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (12), Gomes (5), Brantley (5).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010— 1 5 1
Baltimore 031 700 60x—17 19 1

Snell, Kittredge (4), Pruitt (4), Roe (7), Field (8) and Ramos; Bundy, Hart (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Bundy 2-5. L_Snell 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard 2 (2), Valencia (5), Mancini (6).

___

Seattle 010 100 020—4 11 0
Detroit 002 010 101—5 10 1

Paxton, Bradford (7), Vincent (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino; Hardy, Saupold (5), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Greene 2-2. L_Nicasio 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Seager (7). Detroit, Goodrum (2).

___

Boston 201 010 010—5 8 0
Toronto 000 030 000—3 10 0

Pomeranz, Velazquez (5), Barnes (7), Hembree (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Biagini, Axford (5), Gaviglio (7), Clippard (8) and Martin. W_Velazquez 5-0. L_Biagini 0-2. Sv_Kelly (2). HRs_Boston, Martinez (10).

___

Texas 000 000 010—1 6 2
Houston 003 000 30x—6 9 0

Moore, Chavez (4), Jepsen (7), Mann (7) and C.Perez; Keuchel, Rondon (8), Sipp (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 3-5. L_Moore 1-5. HRs_Texas, Perez (1). Houston, Correa (7), Gattis (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 100 002 001—4 8 1
Miami 000 000 003—3 4 1

Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; J.Urena, Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), E.Hernandez (9) and Realmuto. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_J.Urena 0-6. Sv_Vizcaino (7). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (3). Miami, Bour (8).

___

San Francisco 000 005 000—5 13 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 7 0

Holland, Moronta (7), W.Smith (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Nova, Rodriguez (6), Glasnow (8) and Cervelli. W_Holland 2-4. L_Nova 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (4), Hernandez (2).