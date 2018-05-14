BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 35 132 41 47 .356 MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350 Simmons LAA 37 139 25 48 .345 Brantley Cle 29 116 16 39 .336 JMartinez Bos 37 146 23 49 .336 Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335 DGordon Sea 38 155 23 51 .329 Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326 Soler KC 36 130 19 42 .323 Lindor Cle 39 165 34 53 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Upton, Los Angeles, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.