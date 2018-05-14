Rickard homers twice, Orioles rout Rays 17-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Rickard had his first big league multihomer game and drove in four runs following his recall from the minor leagues, and the Baltimore Orioles scored their most runs in three years in a 17-1 rout over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Danny Valencia and Trey Mancini also homered for the Orioles, who have scored 58 runs in their last seven games. Valencia tied career highs with four hits and four RBIs.

Baltimore, last in the AL East at 13-28, has five victories in six games and won consecutive series for the first time this season. The Orioles had their best scoring day since an 18-2 win over Oakland on Aug. 16, 2015.

Rays rookie right fielder Johnny Field pitched a hitless eighth, getting three flyouts around a walk.

The 26-year-old Rickard played a pair of games for the Orioles in late April, then was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. Brought back, he hit a solo homer in the second off Blake Snell (4-3) and a three-run drive in the fourth against Andrew Kittredge. Rickard's only prior multihomer game in pro ball was for Class A Bowling Green on May 29, 2013.

Dylan Bundy (2-5) allowed two hits and four walks in seven scoreless innings, dropping his ERA from 5.31 to 4.53. He was coming off a 7-0 loss to Kansas City in which he gave up four home runs and failed to get an out.

Snell gave up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Jones extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single.

Valencia and Rickard hit consecutive homers in the second, Mancini homered later in the inning, and Valencia made it 4-0 when he hit into a run-scoring forceout in the third.

Bundy did not allow a hit until Matt Duffy doubled with two outs in the fourth. Baltimore boosted the lead with a seven-run bottom half that included Manny Machado's RBI double and run-scoring singles by Jonathan Schoop and Valencia.

Denard Span singled in a run in the eighth off left-hander Donnie Hart.

STREAKS

Snell had not allowed more than five hits in 12 starts, a Rays record. ... Wilson Ramos went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 18 games, one shy of tying a franchise record.

MOVES

Rays: RHP Austin Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham. and RHP Ryne Stanek was optioned to the Bulls.

Orioles: INF Renato Nunez was claimed off waivers from Texas. ... To make room for Rickard and Hart, OF Anthony Santander was optioned to Double-A Bowie and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was optioned to Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Darren O'Day (hyperextended right elbow) could be activated from the DL by Thursday. ... INF Tim Beckham (left groin strain) was transferred to the 60-day DL.

UP NEXT

Rays: Rookie LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-2, 4.30 ERA) is to make his third start of the season Monday against Kansas City.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (1-4, 4.84 ERA) is slated to open a series against visiting Philadelphia on Tuesday. He has not won since April 5.

