2018/05/14 04:24
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 35 132 41 47 .356
Simmons LAA 37 139 25 48 .345
MMachado Bal 40 152 22 52 .342
Brantley Cle 29 116 16 39 .336
JMartinez Bos 37 146 23 49 .336
Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335
DGordon Sea 38 155 23 51 .329
Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326
Soler KC 36 130 19 42 .323
Lindor Cle 39 165 34 53 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Upton, Los Angeles, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.