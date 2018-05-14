|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|New York
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Toronto
|21
|19
|.525
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|22
|.421
|10½
|Baltimore
|13
|28
|.317
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Minnesota
|17
|18
|.486
|1
|Detroit
|17
|22
|.436
|3
|Kansas City
|13
|27
|.325
|7½
|Chicago
|9
|27
|.250
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Los Angeles
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Seattle
|22
|17
|.564
|2
|Oakland
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Texas
|16
|25
|.390
|9
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Houston 6, Texas 1
Seattle 9, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 17, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.