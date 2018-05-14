Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|051
|300
|20x—11
|15
|2
Duffy, Flynn (4), Smith (7) and Butera; Kluber, Drake (8), Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 6-2. L_Duffy 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Gomes (4), Brantley (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|001—4
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|1
Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Urena, Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), Hernandez (9) and Realmuto. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_Urena 0-6. Sv_Vizcaino (7). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (3). Miami, Bour (8).