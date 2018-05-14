  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/14 04:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 002 000— 2 9 0
Cleveland 051 300 20x—11 15 2

Duffy, Flynn (4), Smith (7) and Butera; Kluber, Drake (8), Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 6-2. L_Duffy 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Gomes (4), Brantley (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 100 002 001—4 8 1
Miami 000 000 003—3 4 1

Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Urena, Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), Hernandez (9) and Realmuto. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_Urena 0-6. Sv_Vizcaino (7). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (3). Miami, Bour (8).