American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/14 04:12
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 12 .692
New York 27 12 .692
Toronto 21 19 .525
Tampa Bay 16 22 .421 10½
Baltimore 13 28 .317 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 19 .513
Minnesota 17 18 .486 1
Detroit 17 22 .436 3
Kansas City 13 27 .325
Chicago 9 27 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 16 .610
Los Angeles 23 16 .590 1
Seattle 22 17 .564 2
Oakland 19 20 .487 5
Texas 16 25 .390 9

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Houston 6, Texas 1

Seattle 9, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.