Dust storm, rain kill 11 in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A powerful dust storm and rain have struck parts of India, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, taking the death toll in similar unseasonal storms this month to 145.

Avneesh Awasthi, a government official, says the storm with a wind speed of up to 70 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) on Sunday demolished dozens of homes and uprooted trees and power lines in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Awasthi says at least nine people lost their lives and another 23 were injured in various parts of the state.

The Press Trust of India news agency says another two people were killed and 18 injured in the Indian capital.

The dust storm also swept parts of West Bengal state and southern Andhra Pradesh state.