West Ham beats Everton 3-1 in final game of season

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Lanzini scored twice between Marko Arnautovic's strike as West Ham claimed a 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.

The campaign ended with uncertainty over the futures of both West Ham manager David Moyes and Everton counterpart Sam Allardyce.

Everton finished eighth and West Ham was 13th.

Allardyce has blamed the lack of a prolific goalscorer for Everton's problems. The Olympic Stadium visitors could scarcely get a kick of the ball early on as Arnautovic had a shot blocked and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied Mark Noble.

Everton went behind when Lanzini started and finished a flowing move in the 39th minute. Lanzini combined with Pablo Zabaleta down the right and the full-back played the ball in field for Cheikhou Kouyate.

Kouyate's pass toward Arnautovic went by the Austrian untouched and was met by Lanzini, who showed composure to finish into the bottom corner.

There was another exchange between a goalkeeper and striker arriving late when Pickford stuck up his knee and directed it into Arnautovic's groin. Whether the mischievous act was seen by match officials was uncertain.

With West Ham fans booing, Everton attacked. Leighton Baines' cross was met by Oumar Niasse, but he could not direct his header on goal.

Niasse was making a nuisance of himself but Arnautovic was more menacing and Phil Jagielka had to time a tackle well to deny the striker.

When Allardyce substituted Cenk Tosun for Theo Walcott after 61 minutes, the visiting Everton supporters made their feelings toward their manager clear. Hammers fans laughed, having previously directed their own ire at Allardyce.

There was further reason for Everton's discontent when Arnautovic turned Michael Keane with ease and struck a swerving ball which appeared to go through Pickford's despairing dive.

It was Arnautovic's 11th goal of the season and he had a 12th ruled out for offside.

A ferocious Niasse shot was pushed on to the post by Adrian, who was beaten by the same player soon afterward. West Ham failed to clear a corner and Niasse brought the ball down, turned and poked in.

The revival was short-lived as Lanzini curled in from the edge of the area. And there was to be no late rally from the visitors as Adrian saved in quick succession from Walcott and then Niasse.