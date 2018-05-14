  1. Home
  2. World

Bournemouth spoils Burnley's European party with 2-1 win

By  Associated Press
2018/05/14 01:13

Burnley's Chris Wood, bottom, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bourne

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson, second right, is tackled by AFC Bournemouth's Steve Cook as he shoots at goal during their English Premier League s

Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, left, and AFC Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Bournemouth spoiled Burnley's European qualification party with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Burnley looked set to celebrate a final win of the Premier League campaign when Chris Wood gave the seventh-place hosts the lead in the 39th minute.

But Josh King leveled for Bournemouth in the 74th and the visitors snatched all three points in stoppage time when Kevin Long's mistake was punished by substitute Callum Wilson.

Burnley had already secured a place in the Europa League, starting on July 26 in the second qualifying round. Bournemouth completed its second Premier League season in 12th.