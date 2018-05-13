Taiwanese pitcher's documentary screened at U.S. film festival

A documentary featuring the later years of Taiwanese pitcher Chien-Ming Wang's (王建民) professional baseball career premiered Saturday at the 36th CAAMFest, the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival.

During the premiere of the documentary "Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story" in San Francisco, some basketball fans wore the former New York Yankees pitcher's jerseys or those labeled with "Chinese Taipei" to express their support for Wang.

"I hope that the story about me would encourage people to chase after their dreams bravely and not to give up easily," Wang told his fans, who flew in from several places in America, at the fan meeting held after the screening of the film.

Taiwanese-Canadian filmmaker Frank W. Chen (陳惟揚), director of the documentary, said that the film gave an inside look at how Wang refused to let his setback stop him from pitching and what he had been through that led him to return to Major League Baseball.

Masashi Niwano, director of the film festival, said he has great esteem for Wang who has shown unremitting spirit of vigor when confronted with challenges.

Wang's wife Wu Chia-ling (吳嘉姈) and their two kids also attended the premiere.