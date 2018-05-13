WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

DUBLIN — Liverpool is the favorite to secure the final Champions League qualification place ahead of Chelsea, Swansea needs an improbable set of results to avoid relegation and Manchester City bids to finish on 100 points on the last day of the Premier League season. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1700 GMT. Plus separate reports on all 10 games.

CAR--F1-SPANISH GP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside him in the front row and the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen just behind. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1530 GMT.

CAR--F1-DRIVERS' VOICE

BARCELONA, Spain — Drivers are getting tired of having no voice in Formula One. F1?s top drivers are calling for those in charge of the series to start paying attention to what they have to say when it comes to improving the sport. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 705 words, photos.

EU--BRITAIN-OBIT-JOWELL

LONDON — Tessa Jowell, the former U.K. culture secretary who played a key role in securing the 2012 London Olympics, has died. She was 70. SENT: 128 words.

SOC--WCUP-SAUDI REFEREE

UNDATED — A referee selected by FIFA to go to the World Cup has been placed under investigation in Saudi Arabia and prevented from taking charge off a cup final. SENT: 262 words.

SOC--MANCINI-ITALY

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Roberto Mancini will leave his job as Zenit St. Petersburg coach on Monday ahead of an expected appointment with the Italian national team. SENT: 134 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona visits Levante two matches away from completing the Spanish league season without a loss. Lionel Messi has been dropped from the squad to rest. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 2100 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus needs a point against Roma to mathematically secure a record-extending seventh successive title with one match to spare. Second-placed Napoli visits Sampdoria. Roma has already qualified for the Champions League and Lazio can join its city rival if it wins at relegation-threatened Crotone earlier. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1500 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are tied on points and vying for Portugal's second Champions League berth in the final round of the season. Benfica hosts Moreirense while Sporting visits Maritimo. UPCOMING: 130 words. By 2400 GMT.

BOX--LOMACHENKO-LINARES

NEW YORK — Vasiliy Lomachenko had been down on the canvas and was even on the scorecards. The tough test Lomachenko craved, the one he said would force him to finally unleash all his skills, had finally arrived. Moments later, he ended it when he stopped Jorge Linares in the 10th round of their lightweight championship fight Saturday night, winning a title in his third weight class in just his 12th pro bout. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 779 words, photos.

GLF--PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Webb Simpson takes a record seven-shot lead into the final round of The Players Championship. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 0000 GMT.

GLF--SICILIAN OPEN

SCIACCA, Sicily — Mike Lorenzo-Vera has two-shot lead going into the final round of the Sicilian Open as the Frenchman bids for a first European Tour title. UPCOMING: 150 words. By 1700 GMT.

CRI--IRELAND-PAKISTAN

DUBLIN — Ireland is reeling at 5-3 in reply to Pakistan's 310-9 declared at lunch on the third day of the one-off test between the two countries Sunday. SENT: 194 words, photos.

TEN--MADRID OPEN

MADRID — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev plays fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the final of the Madrid Open. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

GRAN SASSO, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia after another mountain finish. The ninth stage is a 225-kilometer (140-mile) route from Pesco Sannita up to Gran Sasso d'Italia. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1600 GMT.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — The United States is seeking the sixth straight victory at the ice hockey world championship against Norway and defending champion Sweden will looking for the same against Switzerland. It's also Finland against Germany and the Czech Republic vs. France. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT; 500 words by 2100 GMT. With photos.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — St. George suffers 2nd loss in National Rugby League. SENT: 307 words.

— CAR--NASCAR-KANSAS — Harvick passes Truex with 1 to go to win at Kansas Speedway. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 563 words, photos.

— MMA--UFC 224 — Brazil's Nunes beats Pennington and retains UFC title. SENT: 302 words, photo.

