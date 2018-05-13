Ireland 5-3 at lunch on Day 3 of inaugural test vs Pakistan

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland was reeling at 5-3 in reply to Pakistan's 310-9 declared at lunch on the third day of the one-off test between the two countries Sunday.

Mohammad Abbas trapped Ed Joyce and Andrew Balbirnie lbw, while opener William Porterfield saw his off stump knocked out of the ground after being beaten by Mohammad Amir's pace.

The Irish are playing in their inaugural match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June, and this was their first innings batting.

Pakistan resumed on 268-6, and test debutant Faheem Ashraf (83) and Shadab Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

Ireland took the new ball that was available to them in the morning's fifth over and Tim Murtagh struck with just the second delivery, removing Shadab lbw for 55 to leave Pakistan 276 for seven.

Faheem, who had survived dropped chances when on 24 and 36 on Saturday, had a hat-trick of reprieves when substitute fielder Andrew McBrine failed to hang on at third slip, yet he would eventually fall 17 short of a maiden ton.

Murtagh was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4-45.

The first day was washed out.