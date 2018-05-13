Transmission Electron Microscope Market to Witness Growth Through 2022 Owing to Increasing Focus on Nanotechnology | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes to emerge as a key trend that will impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005035/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transmission electron microscope market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since transmission electron microscopes can present the 2D images of specimens, there is a limit to the size of the specimen that needs to be viewed. Newer models of transmission electron microscopes combine the features of both transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes. For instance, Nion, a refurbishing vendor in the electron microscope market, manufactures second-generation spherical aberration correctors for transmission electron microscopes. Such developments augur well for the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing focus on nanotechnology as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global transmission electron microscope market:

Increasing focus on nanotechnology

Nanotechnology involves working with materials of various sizes, ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. Developments in the field of nanotechnology have made transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes a necessity. These microscopes undertake the analysis of materials at atomic and molecular levels to determine structure and texture properties.

Governments across the world along with several technology firms are investing heavily in the development of nanotechnology due to its rising applications across sectors such as food, medicine, biomaterials, electronics, and microfabrication. Developed nations, such as the US, are focusing on nanotechnology development through its NNI program. Since the inception of the program in 2001, the nation has cumulatively invested more than USD 24 billion in research and development of nanotechnology for varied applications. The US government pledged USD 1.4 billion for the NNI program to support innovations and development in the field of nanotechnology in 2017.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The increasing focus on nanotechnology for testing and analysis will lead to a worldwide increase in demand for transmission electron microscopes during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global transmission electron microscope market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the by application (material science, life science, nanotechnology, semiconductor), by end-user (industries, academic institutions, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industries segment dominated the global transmission electron microscope market with 47% of the market share in 2017, owing to rising investments in R&D centers to develop better grade products. The others segment held the second largest share of the market due to the increase in government investments in countries such as the US and China to undertake various types of research across several fields.

In 2017, APAC dominated the global transmission electron microscope market with 57% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC will register the strongest growth during the forecast period, owing to the concentration of many manufacturing and R&D facilities in the region. The increasing R&D in the semiconductor industry in the region will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005035/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/13/2018 08:23 AM/DISC: 05/13/2018 08:23 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005035/en