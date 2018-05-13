Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A shower or t-storm;85;76;SSW;8;80%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Unseasonably hot;112;82;Sunny and very warm;101;83;N;7;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;W;11;55%;7%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;69;50;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;WSW;5;46%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;61;54;Warmer;78;56;NE;12;61%;3%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;41;Cloudy;54;40;SW;8;64%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;N;6;53%;71%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;51;32;Clouds and sun;58;42;WSW;11;46%;24%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and humid;84;66;NE;8;67%;55%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;77;60;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSW;7;57%;5%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;68;60;Sunshine and nice;69;61;NNE;5;80%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Mostly sunny;88;67;NW;9;34%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;91;74;Downpours;90;76;ENE;6;79%;84%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SSE;5;54%;44%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;96;77;A t-storm around;93;80;S;5;70%;63%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;65;52;ENE;9;52%;21%;9

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;86;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;9;48%;5%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;79;59;Showers and t-storms;75;56;SSE;5;76%;79%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;E;10;41%;6%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;62;51;A shower in the p.m.;63;49;WSW;4;77%;91%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny;81;55;E;9;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;Partly sunny;70;53;NE;10;50%;85%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;57;51;Warmer with a shower;76;55;NE;9;68%;57%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;74;52;A shower or t-storm;72;52;ESE;6;68%;66%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;78;55;Sun and some clouds;71;54;E;7;38%;85%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;70;61;An afternoon shower;68;58;WNW;8;74%;74%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;89;63;Couple of t-storms;85;64;W;6;50%;81%;3

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, warmer;79;58;Sunny and nice;77;60;WSW;8;58%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;NNE;8;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;53;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;SE;10;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;79;68;ESE;4;66%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;99;84;Increasing clouds;99;84;SSE;9;58%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;56;A t-storm, warmer;74;60;NE;7;82%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;Showers around;87;77;SE;6;76%;90%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;69;48;E;9;53%;8%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;74;67;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;NNW;7;86%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;90;73;Clouds and sun, warm;90;73;S;10;58%;10%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;S;8;89%;86%;2

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;104;78;Mostly sunny;102;82;SE;8;43%;39%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;49;A p.m. t-storm;64;47;N;6;75%;76%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;91;77;Thunderstorm;91;78;S;8;66%;80%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;6;61%;55%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;60;44;Variable cloudiness;61;46;SE;6;69%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm around;75;57;Morning showers;71;56;NNE;6;62%;84%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;72;58;Mostly sunny;70;60;E;5;61%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;Clouds and sun;93;78;SSE;9;69%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;Sun, some clouds;77;54;ENE;6;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;80;71;Showers and t-storms;85;72;S;7;76%;78%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, pleasant;80;49;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;WSW;7;49%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Partly sunny;93;79;SE;7;69%;71%;12

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;87;76;Mostly sunny;88;76;S;7;72%;24%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;83;73;Spotty showers;82;69;ENE;15;62%;72%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sun, some clouds;99;78;A t-storm around;99;76;S;6;37%;44%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;94;70;Heavy a.m. t-storms;89;70;N;11;56%;80%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;65;51;Sunny and nice;72;59;ESE;6;52%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;76;A t-storm around;94;77;E;6;62%;70%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;79;Sunny and very warm;96;76;N;14;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Cloudy and cooler;59;46;E;6;74%;63%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;73;54;NW;6;45%;44%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;82;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;83;W;16;51%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Spotty a.m. showers;77;60;A shower or t-storm;76;59;SE;6;73%;88%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;113;85;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;82;N;18;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with a shower;59;50;A shower or t-storm;63;52;SSE;9;72%;67%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;E;15;66%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;86;73;Couple of t-storms;87;73;WSW;7;72%;78%;4

Kolkata, India;Downpours;93;79;A t-storm in spots;95;78;SE;9;66%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;4;78%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;27;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;NW;9;31%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Couple of t-storms;85;77;SW;7;81%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;70;63;Mostly sunny, nice;70;63;SSE;8;70%;16%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;64;53;Breezy with sunshine;70;55;N;14;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;63;48;A passing shower;65;51;N;15;59%;57%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun returning;68;54;Clearing;68;54;SSW;6;66%;12%;7

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;86;76;Mostly cloudy;86;75;S;7;67%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;65;49;Some sun;69;47;NNE;5;44%;4%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;W;9;75%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Periods of sun;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;NE;5;84%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;98;81;E;7;50%;62%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Sunny intervals;60;48;SW;5;80%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;80;57;A t-storm in spots;80;57;NE;5;38%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;80;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;SE;10;78%;82%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;70;49;A shower or two;68;51;ESE;11;42%;66%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;86;80;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SSW;8;75%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;66;55;Variable clouds;66;59;NW;8;73%;30%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;70;51;Mostly sunny;75;55;WSW;6;49%;9%;8

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;78;58;SSE;6;38%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;84;Sunshine, pleasant;92;84;WNW;9;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Clearing, a t-storm;76;61;W;7;72%;79%;7

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;57;54;Warmer in the p.m.;72;64;S;6;70%;42%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Mostly sunny;80;61;NW;7;48%;8%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;49;37;Mostly cloudy;52;41;SSW;12;54%;65%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy rain, t-storm;72;61;Decreasing clouds;77;54;N;7;61%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;A stray t-shower;72;51;Mostly sunny, warm;77;49;W;5;48%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and nice;71;45;Sunny, nice and warm;76;50;SW;12;48%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;79;Mostly sunny;85;78;ESE;12;70%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;SE;6;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ENE;9;74%;63%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;59;49;Occasional rain;63;52;NNW;13;81%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;E;11;57%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;94;77;Some sun, pleasant;92;78;SW;4;66%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm around;89;73;ESE;10;78%;78%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;6;48%;50%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny;73;51;ENE;10;34%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with some sun;79;50;Mostly sunny;80;54;SE;9;58%;26%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;54;A downpour;65;54;ESE;5;76%;90%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;71;51;Sunny and nice;72;54;WSW;10;57%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;75;Spotty showers;85;74;SE;9;73%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;55;40;A little a.m. rain;48;38;WSW;13;76%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;80;57;Warm with some sun;77;58;ESE;4;42%;63%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;78;71;A morning shower;79;69;ENE;6;72%;49%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;93;72;Plenty of sun;101;71;E;10;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;73;56;A shower or t-storm;65;51;SW;6;62%;85%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;E;6;47%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;63;53;Low clouds, then sun;62;54;WSW;12;74%;5%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;78;62;S;4;75%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Periods of sun;83;76;A shower or two;84;76;E;13;69%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;65;Showers and t-storms;74;65;W;3;98%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;85;56;Sun, some clouds;86;55;ENE;8;18%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;Partial sunshine;66;45;SW;3;57%;23%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;83;72;A t-storm in spots;84;72;N;7;75%;57%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNW;9;64%;3%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;6;49%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SSW;5;59%;4%;10

Shanghai, China;Sun and some clouds;84;70;Sun and some clouds;88;75;SSE;13;59%;26%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;88;78;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;5;73%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;70;53;Showers and t-storms;73;51;SSE;5;71%;70%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;77;A shower in places;84;74;E;13;68%;65%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, pleasant;75;44;Warm with sunshine;77;46;E;7;35%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;67;59;Showers around;65;55;SW;17;63%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;76;Some sun, hot, humid;91;76;WNW;6;62%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;Mostly sunny;75;53;E;8;50%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;76;59;Decreasing clouds;79;59;SSE;6;46%;43%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;66;52;A t-storm in spots;76;53;NNW;7;56%;55%;9

Tehran, Iran;Warmer;78;59;Nice with some sun;76;57;NNW;8;32%;31%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;73;65;A morning shower;75;62;NNE;9;56%;40%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;79;59;Sun and clouds;79;63;SSE;5;55%;87%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;62;SSW;11;60%;3%;11

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny;57;46;Partial sunshine;65;50;NNW;9;69%;38%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;83;68;Mostly sunny;77;66;NNE;9;71%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;85;57;Not as warm;72;56;NE;10;46%;10%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;80;44;Not as warm;71;46;SSE;11;36%;63%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;79;58;Partly sunny;79;58;N;4;44%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;78;57;Not as warm;68;54;E;8;55%;81%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;NNW;5;61%;63%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;78;49;A shower or two;72;53;E;10;38%;78%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;81;51;A thunderstorm;68;49;ENE;13;50%;62%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain;56;55;Inc. clouds;62;56;ESE;13;86%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;98;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;5;63%;63%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;74;48;A little a.m. rain;67;49;NNE;4;59%;74%;6

