Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market - Increase in Capital Spending Drives Growth | Technavio

According to Technavio research analysts, the will post a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth. One of the major factor fueling the market’s growth is the increase in capital spending. The global semiconductor industry is anticipated to witness an increase in capital spending. This rise in capital spending is a key growth driver of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market because it indicates that foundries and memory manufacturers will invest heavily in purchasing new equipment. The primary reason for increasing the capital expenditure (CAPEX) is to meet the requirements such as decreasing linewidths on a chip, use of new materials, introduction of new complex structures, increasing chip design costs, and need for integrated manufacturing processes.

Increase in the wafer size as one of the major emerging trends driving the global market:

Increase in the wafer size

The semiconductor industry is evolving constantly with rapid technological advancements and transitions such as the miniaturization of nodes and the increase in the wafer sizes. Thus, to succeed in this changing, competitive landscape, equipment manufacturers should develop new technologies that match the semiconductor IC architecture. Considering this, they invest heavily in R&D to create next-generation semiconductors ICs. Over the last few years, the semiconductor industry has been experiencing an increase in the size of silicon wafers, from 100 mm to 300 mm. The shift to wafers with larger diameters reduces the manufacturing cost of semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%.

“At present, the semiconductor industry is mainly using 300 mm wafers to produce ICs. With companies investing billions of dollars in upgrading and constructing new fabs, the 300 mm wafer size is anticipated to be the key technology being utilized. But, the market demand for 200 mm wafer will not decline during the forecast period as devices such as microcontrollers, image sensors, and a few MEMS-based products still use 200 mm wafers for manufacturing,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market by type (single-wafer processing systems, auto wet stations, and scrubbers) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The single-wafer processing systems segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 72% of the market. This segment is expected to project significant growth, with a 2% increase in market share during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 69%. This region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

