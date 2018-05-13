Key Findings for the Global Optical Dissolved Oxygen Meter Market 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of animal-borne optical dissolved oxygen meter to emerge as a key trend that will impact market growth.

The decline in the dissolved oxygen concentration in oceans is a prime indicator of the effects of climate change on the environment. The inability to accurately monitor dissolved oxygen levels in remote areas such as the southern oceans makes it difficult to estimate the actual effects of climate change on the environment and large water bodies. Researchers are experimenting prototypes of animal-borne optical dissolved oxygen meters, which include deploying animals such as elephant seals with dissolved oxygen sensors that allow real-time remote tracking of dissolved oxygen concentration in these water bodies with accuracy.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing importance of environmental monitoring as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global optical dissolved oxygen meter market:

Increasing importance of environmental monitoring

Increasing degradation of the environment due to human activities such as construction and deforestation is an issue that needs to be addressed. Environmental management includes activities and processes that are carried out to monitor and maintain the quality of the environment while simultaneously reducing the impact of human activities on the environment. Several awareness programs such as Environmental Education, Awareness and Training (EEAT) and AWAKEN increase the understanding of the relationship between humans and the environment and the need to develop skills to improve and protect the environment.

With the increasing importance of environmental monitoring, several nations and global authorities are investing in environmental responsibility and sustainability. Environmental management also involves monitoring the quality of water, which includes collecting samples and specimens from water bodies to identify any physical or biological factors that negatively impact natural ecosystems and habitats.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Optical dissolved oxygen meters are one of the most popular devices that are used to monitor water bodies. Dissolved oxygen is essential for the survival of all aquatic organisms such as fish and invertebrates such as crabs, clams, and zooplankton. Hence, the need for environmental management increases the demand for optical dissolved oxygen meters to measure dissolved oxygen in environmental water such as lake, river, estuaries, and streams, thus benefitting the market.”

Global optical dissolved oxygen meter market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the based on based on usage (environmental management, aquaculture, and other end-uses) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The environmental management segment held a close to 38% share due to the growing awareness about the need to monitor and maintain a sustainable environment. This segment was followed by the aquaculture segment and the others segment.

In 2017, the Americas segment held a 42% share of the global market due to the increasing importance given to environmental management and advances in the chemical and aquaculture industries. The Americas segment was followed by EMEA and APAC.

