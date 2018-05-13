Mancini leaves Zenit ahead of expected Italy move

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Roberto Mancini will leave his job as Zenit St. Petersburg coach on Monday ahead of an expected appointment with the Italian national team.

Zenit says Mancini is leaving "by mutual consent without any compensation payments" after a single, largely unsuccessful, season with the Russian club.

Mancini is expected to take over with Italy after the commissioner of the Italian football federation, Roberto Fabbricini, said earlier this month a move was agreed in principle but details still needed to be resolved.

Italy is trying to recover from the shock of failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades, and next plays Saudi Arabia in a friendly May 28.

Mancini, a former Italy player, has coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Galatasaray to titles.