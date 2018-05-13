In hometown of Armenia's new leader, people hope for change

IDJEVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hope has bloomed in the hometown of Armenia's newly-named prime minister, for people see him as a man who was able to articulate their long-simmering anger and will now focus on their needs.

Nikol Pashinian spearheaded weeks of anti-government protests that rejected a move by Armenia's long-serving leader, Serzh Sargsyan, to avoid term limits and stay in power. Sargsyan was forced out of office and Pashinian was named premier May 8.

Sarmen Amirian, who went to school with Pashinian in the town of Idjevan, said the opposition leader was able to express public demands to end widespread poverty, high unemployment and rampant corruption that flourished under Sargsyan's government.

He said that "the opposition made the diagnosis and named our illnesses. We now need to cure them, find the right medicine."