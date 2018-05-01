Mystery 'globster' creature washes ashore in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Outside the town of San Antonio of Oriental Mindoro in the Philippines, the carcass of a strange creature measuring over six meters long, washed up on the beach around 7 p.m. Friday night, May 11.



The long, white, and hairy foul smelling carcass is causing worry among some local residents, with many claiming that the dead mystery creature is an omen that disaster or misfortune is coming for the Philippines.

Such creatures, usually decomposing bodies of large ocean dwelling mammals, are often referred to as “globsters” before they are properly identified. A similar looking creature washed ashore on Dinagat Island in the southern Philippines in February last year.



A local officer with the Fisheries department was quoted by media as saying “For now we can say it is a whale, but the exact species is still unknown.” The body measures, 6.1 meters long, 1.2 meters wide at one end. and .6 meters wide at the other end, reports the Daily Mail.



Some people have reportedly questioned the officer’s identification of the creature. However, from video of the carcass it does have some whale-like features, with what appears to be a large fin on one side of the body.



(Screengrab from Youtube video)



The Sunday Express quoted a local resident as saying "An earthquake is heading for Oriental Mindoro. The globster is a sign of something bad coming. Please pray for us."



Another resident explained that when creatures from the ocean’s deepest regions begin appearing at the surface, it portends that some misfortune on the way, like a natural disaster.

The government has reportedly taken tissue samples, and will determine the precise species of the “globster” and will soon dispose of the awful smelling carcass.