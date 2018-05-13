Global Artificial Insemination Market - Rising Prevalence of Late Parenthood to Drive Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the key emerging trends in the global artificial insemination market. There has been a worldwide increase in number of people with prostate cancer. It is one of the common types of cancer among men. The treatment for prostate cancer generally requires the removal of the prostate gland. This can result in impaired sexual function and drop in fertility in at least half of the men who undergo this procedure.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising prevalence of late parenthood as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Rising prevalence of late parenthood

One of the major factors leading to infertility in the present generation and is driving the demand for artificial insemination among couples is delayed parenthood. This led to an adverse effect on European countries and some of the Asian countries. In the past few decades, the global median age for bearing the first child has drastically increased. According to a research, more number of women in their 30s have children compared with those in their 20s. The Factors such as the growing use of contraceptives, increasing focus on higher education and career, and rising urbanization and the lifestyle changes has led to the rise in the median age of first pregnancy and led to a reduction in fertility rates, thereby necessitating the adoption of procedures such as artificial insemination.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “A woman's fertility period is believed to be at its peak during her mid-20s. However, it starts to decline in her early 30s and declines further after 35 years and the of pregnancy reduces with age. The chances of conception rise significantly with artificial insemination. Understanding the procedure is easy and can be conducted at home using home insemination kits. Therefore, the rising trend of late parenthood is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.”

Global artificial insemination market segmentation

This market research report segments the global artificial insemination market into the following end-users, including commercial users and individual users and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major end-users, the commercial users segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 88% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is individual users, which will account for nearly 12% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate.

