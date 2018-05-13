Risky, but my ‘heart was filled with satisfaction and joy’: India's representative to Taiwan says of his experience of climbing Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The trip was tiring and risky, but “our heart was filled with satisfaction and joy,” India-Taipei Association Director-General Sridharan Madhusudhanan said of his experience of hiking to the summit of Yushan (Mount Jade), Taiwan’s highest mountain.

Madhusudhanan shared several photos of his recent hiking trip to the top of Yushan Main Peak on his Facebook page on May 4 and 5, and told a Central News Agency report he went with a group of Taiwanese friends and that he was the only foreigner in the group.

Madhusudhanan, who had participated in the nine-day Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage from the beginning to the end, said climbing Yushan is a totally different experience from the pilgrimage.

“The route is risky at many stretches. Even though it is a comparatively easy hike, the risk is real. Unless the hikers are careful, danger awaits at quite a few places,” Madhusudhanan said on Facebook. “On the way, there was an alert notice: ‘Beware of falling rocks. Please pass quickly.’ My mind voice: ‘Yes, I know. Believe me, I want to pass as quickly as possible. But I need to walk through this ribbonlike strip with my fatigued legs. Meanwhile, could you please ask the falling rocks to slow down a bit? Thanks.’”

“After staying at the Pai Yun camp, we woke up at 1.30 a.m. Ate at 2 a.m. Departed at 2.30 a.m. The climb to the peak is one of the toughest in the whole hike….Climbing in the dark, with only your headlight illuminating the rocks just for a few meters was a thriller. With cold and strong wind adding to the drama, it was just fantastic.”

“We reached the peak at 5 a.m. and waited for the sun rise. It was magical,” he said, adding that he found amazing landscapes all the way.

Madhusudhanan told the CNA reporter that he had trained himself before taking on the main peak of Yushan that stands at 3,952m by walking, indoor training, playing badminton and climbing (Elephant Mountain) from time to time.

He was quoted by the CNA reporter as saying, "This time, my only special concern was about the knee surgery I had last year. I also slowed down consciously when we were climbing down, to protect my knees. Fortunately, my knees cooperated and behaved well!"

Madhusudhanan had said that he hoped that he could have contact with Taiwanese people in different walks of life and experience Taiwanese culture through travel and participation in festive activities.

