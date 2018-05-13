Cancer Cachexia - A Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cancer cachexia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005043/en/

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the global cancer cachexia market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Cancer cachexia - market overview

means an unwanted loss in weight without any attempt to lose. It is detected in many chronic lifestyle diseases such as cancer, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), hormonal deficiency, anorexia nervosa, and diabetes. Symptoms of cachexia are loss of weight, fatigue, muscle, atrophy anemia, anorexia, and asthenia. It is observed as a syndrome of irrevocable deterioration of weight in critically ill patients.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “In industrialized countries such as North America, Europe, and Japan, the overall prevalence of cachexia is high and is growing. It is estimated that cachexia affects nearly nine million patients, which is approximately 1% of all patients with any disease that causes cachexia.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cancer cachexia segmentation

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed that includes (monotherapy, combination therapy, and unspecified), RoA (oral, subcutaneous injection, intravenous, and unspecified), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and unspecified), targets for drugs under development (ghrelin receptor, interlukemia-1 alpha, beta-adrenergic receptor, growth differentiation factor 15, growth differentiation factor 16, janus kinase-1 and janus kinase-2, and unspecific), drugs under development (phase I, phase II, phase III, pre-clinical, and discovery), MoA (ghrelin receptor, GDF15 inhibitor, beta-adrenergic receptor agonists, 1L-1α, JAK inhibitor, and unspecified) and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, recruiting, active not recruiting, unknown, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005043/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS ONCOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/13/2018 04:21 AM/DISC: 05/13/2018 04:21 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005043/en