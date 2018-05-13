Taiwan President sends condolences over Indonesia bombings, Paris attack

TAIPEI (CNA) -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered her sympathy on Twitter to everyone impacted by suspected suicide bombings in Indonesia during a Sunday mass and an attack in central Paris a day earlier.



"My thoughts are with all those affected by the attacks in France and Indonesia today. Taiwan stands with all peace-loving people around the world," Tsai tweeted Sunday.



Earlier that day, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said that no casualties among Taiwanese nationals have been reported in the two attacks.



Suicide bombers suspected to be from an Islamic State-inspired group killed at least eight people and wounded 38 others in attacks on Christians attending Sunday morning services at three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya, according to the latest official casualty figures.



Chen Wen-yi (陳文儀), director-general of MOFA's Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, has conveyed Taiwan's sympathy and condolences over the incident to Indonesia's representative to Taiwan, Robert James Bintaryo, according to Lee.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's representative office in France has set up an emergency response mechanism in the wake of the Paris attack in which a knifeman killed one and injured four, apparently at random, before being shot dead Saturday, and reported that no Taiwanese nationals in the country were affected by the incident, according to Lee.



Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has extended condolences on behalf of the government to the victims and their families to Benoit Guidee, France's representative to Taiwan, Lee said.



Lee also reminded Taiwanese nationals to pay attention to their personal safety when traveling to the two countries and to contact Taiwan's representative offices there in case of emergency.