Women in Taiwan marrying, giving birth at later ages: MOI

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The average age at first marriage for women in Taiwan and the average age of Taiwanese women giving birth to their first child have both increased over the past decade, according to statistics compiled by the Ministry of the Interior.



In 2017, the median age at first marriage for women had increased to 30.03 years, up from 28.06 years in 2007, according to the data.



The average age of women having their first baby rose to 30.83 years in 2017, up slightly by 0.09 years from 2016 but up by 2.29 years from 2007, with the largest age group in the 30-34 group, accounting for 36.73 percent of the total, followed by women in the 25-29 age group at 28.54 percent, and the 35-39 group at 18.33 percent, according to the statistics.



The national median age of women giving birth was 31.97 years in 2017, up by 0.12 years from 2016 and increasing by 2.44 years over the past decade, the statistics show.



Meanwhile, women giving birth at and over the age of 35 accounted for 29.04 percent of all births in 2017, with 37.02 percent of them giving birth to their first baby, 44.10 percent to their second, up by 3.97 and 0.90 percentage points, respectively, from 2007.



Mothers in that age group giving birth to their third children or more accounted for 18.89 percent, down by 4.87 percentage points over the past decade, according to the data.



The rate of first-time mothers aged below 30 has been on the decline over the past decade, but the rate for those aged 35 and over had increased from 7.76 percent of the total in 2007 to 21.27 percent in 2017, demonstrating that women are giving birth later than in the past.



The statistics also show that aside from 2010, when the number of births set a new low for Taiwan of 166,886, the average number of births over the past 10 years was above 190,000, although 2017 recorded 194,616, down 6.3 percent from 2016.



The number of births rose to 196,627 in 2011 and again to 229,481 in 2012, before falling back to 199,113 in 2013 and then recovering to 210,383 in 2014, according to the statistics.



Taiwan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world, and its society is rapidly aging. The National Development Council expects Taiwan to become a super-aged society -- defined as 20 percent of the population being aged 65 or older -- by 2025.