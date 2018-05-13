Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 driven by strong growth in memory market: Gartner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled US$420.4 billion in 2017, a 21.6% increase from 2016 revenue of US$345.9 billion driven by strong growth in the memory market, according to Gartner, Inc, the world's leading research and advisory company.

"2017 saw two semiconductor industry milestones — revenue surpassed $400 billion, and Intel, the No. 1 vendor for the last 25 years, was pushed into second place by Samsung Electronics," said George Brocklehurst, research director at Gartner. "Both milestones happened due to rapid growth in the memory market as undersupply drove pricing for DRAM and NAND flash higher."

The memory market surged nearly US$50 billion to reach US$130 billion in 2017, a 61.8% increase from 2016, Gartner said. Samsung's memory revenue alone increased nearly US$20 billion in 2017, overtaking Intel to become the No. 1 vendor in 2017 (see Table 1), according to the research company. However, Gartner predicts that Samsung's lead will be short-lived and will disappear when the memory market goes into its bust cycle, most likely in late 2019.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2017 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2017 Rank 2016 Rank Vendor 2017 Revenue 2017 Market Share (%) 2016 Revenue 2016-2017 Growth (%) 1 2 Samsung Electronics 59,875 14.2 40,104 49.3 2 1 Intel 58,725 14.0 54,091 8.6 3 4 SK hynix 26,370 6.3 14,681 79.6 4 5 Micron Technology 22,895 5.4 13,381 71.1 5 3 Qualcomm 16,099 3.8 15,415 4.4 6 6 Broadcom 15,405 3.7 13,233 16.4 7 7 Texas Instruments 13,506 3.2 11,899 13.5 8 8 Toshiba 12,408 3.0 9,918 25.1 9 17 Western Digital 9,159 2.2 4,170 119.6 10 9 NXP 8,750 2.1 9,314 -6.1 Others 177,201 42.1 159,645 11.0 Total Market 420,393 100.0 345,851 21.6

Source: Gartner (April 2018)

The booming memory segment overshadowed strong growth in other categories in 2017, Gartner said. Nonmemory semiconductors grew US$24.8 billion to reach US$290 billion, representing a growth rate of 9.3%, the company said. Many of the broadline suppliers in the top 25 semiconductor vendors, including Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and Infineon, experience high growth as two key markets, industrial and automotive, continued double-digit growth, buoyed by broad-based growth across most other end markets, Gartner said.

According to Gartner, the combined revenue of the top 10 semiconductor vendors increased by 30.6% during 2017 and accounted for 58% of the total market, outperforming the rest of the market, which saw a milder 11.0% revenue increase.