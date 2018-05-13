Officials: Paris attacker born in Chechnya; parents detained

A police officer cordons off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by
PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says the man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya in 1997, and his parents have been detained.
The official said Sunday the assailant had French nationality but was born in the Russian republic. The official, who wasn't authorized to be publicly named, provided no other information on the attacker's identity.
The French interior minister is holding a special security meeting Sunday to address the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.
The attacker was killed by police after killing a 29-year-old man and injuring four others in a lively neighborhood near the Opera Garnier on Saturday night.