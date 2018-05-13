BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 35 132 41 47 .356 Simmons LAA 37 139 25 48 .345 Brantley Cle 28 111 14 38 .342 MMachado Bal 40 152 22 52 .342 JMartinez Bos 37 146 23 49 .336 Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335 Soler KC 35 126 18 42 .333 Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326 DGordon Sea 37 151 23 49 .325 MSmith TB 33 107 13 34 .318 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Upton, Los Angeles, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.