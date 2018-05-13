Treat mom to a double-decker bus ride in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Starting Mother’s Day (May 13) through May 31, individuals who purchase a ticket (either standard or reduced ticket) may board a Taipei Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus with his or her mother for free, according to a special Mother’s Day deal the city is offering to pay tribute to moms.



However, the offer is only available for R.O.C. nationals and does not apply to single-trip ticket purchases, Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) said, adding that passengers are also required to present ID documents when making the purchase.



The double-decker bus runs along two set routes (Red and Blue), taking visitors to explore Taipei’s cityscape from a higher point of view. Both routes depart at Taipei Railway Station and travel pass North Gate, Ximen, and East Gate. The Red Line will head for Taipei 101 while the Blue Line continues to the National Palace Museum.



The Red Line operates between 9:10 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a bus every 30 to 40 minutes. The Blue Line runs from 9:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at intervals of 20 to 40 minutes. Free WIFI connection, charging facilities, and audio guide are available on the bus.



For more information, visit the double-decker bus’s official website or dial 02-8791-6557 ext. 6006.