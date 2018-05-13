Celebrate Motherhood with Technavio!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018--Leading market research firm salutes motherhood by offering a huge discount on all cosmetics and toiletry reports, which are a part of its consumer and retail portfolio. The company has announced a flat discount of 30 % on all the reports covered under the .

As the world gets ready to honor mothers for their commitment, time and effort on Mother’s Day, Technavio equips you with the opportunity to contribute. Technavio’s market research reports on cosmetics and toiletries provide a comprehensive overview of the industry, which includes various segments such as bath and shower, cosmetics, deodorants, fragrances, hair care, oral care, skin care, anti-aging, and sun care. These reports will enable you to appropriately leverage your business to cater to the current demands of consumers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio “There is an ever-increasing demand for natural or organic cosmetic products among customers. Use of herbal cosmetic products minimizes the chances of side effects, which will increase the demand for cosmetics among individuals.”

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all . Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

Some of the key focus areas in a Technavio report are:

Market landscape Market size and forecast Five forces analysis Market segmentation Key emerging trends Drivers and challenges Regional landscape Vendor analysis and many more

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

