Hot weather forecast across Taiwan for coming week

The CWB forecast says temperatures may rise above 35 degrees by Thursday or Friday

By  Central News Agency
2018/05/13 13:01

(Image from Pixabay user stevepb)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The weather across Taiwan will be hot and sultry from Sunday into the coming week, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Sunday, the weather in most parts of the country will be sunny or partially cloudy, with the eastern part of the island to see occasional brief showers, CWB foreaster Liu Pei-tung (劉沛 滕) said.

Meanwhile, there will be conspicuous showers in the afternoon in mountainous areas in the rest of the country, Liu added.

Daytime highs in the western half of Taiwan will reach 31-32 degrees Celsius and 29-30 in the eastern part on Sunday, with the ultraviolet radiation index expected to reach a high or dangerous level around noon.

In the coming week, the weather throughout Taiwan will be stable and sunny, and the mercury could climb above 35 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Liu forecast, adding that hot and dry breezes will occur in Taitung as they descend from the mountains.

He urged the public to stay hydrated and take measures to avoid getting sunburned while outdoors. 
