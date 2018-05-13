  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/13 12:45
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 37 136 23 49 .360
Markakis Atl 38 153 28 53 .346
Pham StL 32 108 27 37 .343
FFreeman Atl 38 145 28 48 .331
Gennett Cin 39 146 19 48 .329
Cabrera NYM 35 138 23 45 .326
Dickerson Pit 35 137 20 44 .321
Kemp LAD 37 116 13 37 .319
Arenado Col 35 127 22 40 .315
Cervelli Pit 31 101 15 31 .307
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 27.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.