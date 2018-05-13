Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 510 000 00—6 6 0 New York 020 040 000 01—7 11 0

(11 innings)

Triggs, Coulombe (5), Dull (5), Casilla (6), Petit (7), Treinen (9), Hatcher (10) and Maxwell, Lucroy; German, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Cole (10) and G.Sanchez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Hatcher 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (11). New York, Hicks (3), Judge (11), Sanchez (10).

___

Tampa Bay 300 000 000—3 8 0 Baltimore 032 001 00x—6 7 0

Archer, Stanek (8) and Sucre; Hess, Scott (7), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Hess 1-0. L_Archer 2-3. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (2). Baltimore, Machado (13), Schoop 2 (3).

___

Kansas City 101 000 000—2 8 1 Cleveland 101 002 20x—6 9 0

Junis, McCarthy (6), Boyer (7) and S.Perez; Clevinger, T.Olson (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Clevinger 3-0. L_Junis 4-3. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor 2 (12).

___

Seattle 000 010 200—3 4 0 Detroit 000 103 00x—4 12 0

Gonzales, Goeddel (7) and Zunino; Boyd, Buck Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 2-3. L_Gonzales 3-3. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (2).

___

Boston 003 001 001—5 12 1 Toronto 000 101 000—2 7 1

Price, C.Smith (6), Velazquez (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Estrada, Petricka (7), Loup (7), Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Price 3-4. L_Estrada 2-3. Sv_Kimbrel (11). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (6). Toronto, Smoak (5).

___

Tampa Bay 111 100 123—10 12 0 Baltimore 100 002 000— 3 4 2

Andriese, Romo (4), Kittredge (5), Roe (6), Alvarado (6), Venters (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Cobb, Araujo (8), Wright Jr. (8) and Joseph. W_Romo 1-0. L_Cobb 0-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (8), Miller (4). Baltimore, Mancini (5).

___

Texas 001 000 000—1 4 1 Houston 001 110 03x—6 8 0

Fister, Barnette (7), Mendez (8) and Chirinos; Morton, Harris (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 5-0. L_Fister 1-4. HRs_Texas, Guzman (2). Houston, Correa (6), Gattis (2), McCann (3).

___

Seattle 100 230 300—9 12 1 Detroit 020 030 000—5 9 1

F.Hernandez, Pazos (6), Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Altavilla (9) and Freitas; Fulmer, Saupold (5), Carpenter (6), Buck Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Coleman (7), Reininger (9) and J.McCann. W_F.Hernandez 5-3. L_Fulmer 1-3. HRs_Seattle, Healy (7), Cano (4). Detroit, Hicks (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 001 030—4 8 0 Chicago 410 000 30x—8 9 1

Shields, Beck (7), Bummer (7), B.Rondon (8) and Castillo; Lester, Wilson (6), Edwards (8), Montgomery (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 3-1. L_Shields 1-4. Sv_Morrow (9). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (10). Chicago, Rizzo (6), Contreras (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 001 100 000—2 7 1 Arizona 001 000 000—1 5 0

Strasburg, Solis (7), Kelley (8), Madson (9) and Severino; Scribner, De La Rosa (4), McFarland (5), Hirano (8), Chafin (9) and Murphy. W_Strasburg 5-3. L_Scribner 0-1. Sv_Madson (3).

___

San Francisco 021 000 110—5 10 0 Pittsburgh 201 002 01x—6 8 0

Samardzija, S.Dyson (6), Watson (8) and Posey; Kuhl, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), F.Vazquez (8) and Cervelli. W_F.Vazquez 2-0. L_Watson 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (4), Longoria (8). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (6), Polanco (8).

___

Atlanta 110 021 023—10 12 1 Miami 100 040 000— 5 10 1

Soroka, Moylan (5), Carle (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Garcia, Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8), Tazawa (8), Cloyd (9) and Realmuto. W_Minter 1-0. L_Steckenrider 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Bautista (1), Inciarte (2), Freeman 2 (8).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 5 0 Colorado 201 010 00x—4 9 1

Suter, Asher (6), Albers (8) and Bandy; Freeland, B.Shaw (7), Dunn (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 3-4. L_Suter 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Story 2 (10).