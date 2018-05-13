  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/13 11:21
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 35 132 41 47 .356
Simmons LAA 36 134 24 47 .351
Brantley Cle 28 111 14 38 .342
MMachado Bal 40 152 22 52 .342
JMartinez Bos 37 146 23 49 .336
Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335
Soler KC 35 126 18 42 .333
Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326
DGordon Sea 37 151 23 49 .325
Trout LAA 38 140 33 45 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.