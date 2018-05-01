Man murders three elderly family members in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On May 11, in the mountainous area of Nanhua Distcrict (南化區)of Tainan City, a 39 year old man was arrested for the murder of three of his family members who were also senior citizens.

The suspect, surnamed Guo (郭), is being held by the Tainan Prosecutor’s office for the murder of his grandmother, his great-aunt, and his great uncle. Police have reportedly already received a confession.

On the evening of Thursday, May 10, Guo went to visit his grandmother and they had dinner together. Afterward, he was reportedly discovered by his great uncle as he was attempting to steal money from his grandmother.

After being confronted and shamed by the 78 year old, Guo became furious and stormed out of the house. He reportedly grabbed a hammer from his car and soon re-entered the home to attack the elderly man, surnamed Li (李).

When his 83 year old grandmother, also surnamed Li (李), heard the struggle and discovered what was happening, she immediately threatened to call the police. Her grandson then brutally attacked his own grandmother as well.

After the first two murders, Guo then decided to murder the younger sister of his grandmother, aged 77, to prevent any witnesses of his crime.



Guo then left the house, disposed of the murder weapon, and placed his bloody clothes in a trash bag that was taken away by a garbage truck.

The three bodies were discovered on Friday, May 11 by neighbors. Guo was already a suspect, since he had been spotted in the area the day previous, and he was also suspected of stealing gold jewelry from his grandmother previously.

Upon his arrest, he did not immediately confess to the crime, claiming ignorance as to what had happened.



UDN reports the police returned with Guo to the scene of the crime early in the morning on Saturday, May 12 and were able to get his confession.



According to reports, the amount that Guo stole from his relatives on the day of the murders only amounted to several thousand New Taiwan Dollars (less than US$400).