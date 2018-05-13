|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|37
|136
|23
|49
|.360
|Markakis Atl
|38
|153
|28
|53
|.346
|Pham StL
|32
|108
|27
|37
|.343
|FFreeman Atl
|38
|145
|28
|48
|.331
|Cabrera NYM
|35
|138
|23
|45
|.326
|Kemp LAD
|36
|111
|13
|36
|.324
|Dickerson Pit
|34
|133
|20
|43
|.323
|Gennett Cin
|38
|141
|18
|45
|.319
|Arenado Col
|35
|127
|22
|40
|.315
|Posey SF
|32
|117
|15
|36
|.308
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 4 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.