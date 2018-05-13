  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/13 10:56
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 37 136 23 49 .360
Markakis Atl 38 153 28 53 .346
Pham StL 32 108 27 37 .343
FFreeman Atl 38 145 28 48 .331
Cabrera NYM 35 138 23 45 .326
Kemp LAD 36 111 13 36 .324
Dickerson Pit 34 133 20 43 .323
Gennett Cin 38 141 18 45 .319
Arenado Col 34 123 20 38 .309
Posey SF 32 117 15 36 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Story, Colorado, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.