|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|New York
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Toronto
|21
|19
|.525
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|21
|.417
|10½
|Baltimore
|12
|27
|.308
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|19
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|1
|Detroit
|16
|21
|.432
|2½
|Kansas City
|13
|26
|.333
|6½
|Chicago
|9
|27
|.250
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Seattle
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Oakland
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Texas
|16
|25
|.390
|9
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 5, Boston 3, 12 innings
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 9
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game
Houston 6, Texas 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Detroit, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 2-1) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Moore 1-4) at Houston (Keuchel 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.