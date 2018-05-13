Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|510
|000
|00—6
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|040
|000
|01—7
|11
|0
Triggs, Coulombe (5), Dull (5), Casilla (6), Petit (7), Treinen (9), Hatcher (10) and Maxwell, Lucroy; German, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Cole (10) and G.Sanchez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Hatcher 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (11). New York, Hicks (3), Judge (11), Sanchez (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|032
|001
|00x—6
|7
|0
Archer, Stanek (8) and Sucre; Hess, Scott (7), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Hess 1-0. L_Archer 2-3. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (2). Baltimore, Machado (13), Schoop 2 (3).
___
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|002
|20x—6
|9
|0
Junis, McCarthy (6), Boyer (7) and Perez; Clevinger, T.Olson (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Clevinger 3-0. L_Junis 4-3. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor 2 (12).
___
|Seattle
|000
|010
|200—3
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|103
|00x—4
|12
|0
Gonzales, Goeddel (7) and Zunino; Boyd, Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 2-3. L_Gonzales 3-3. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (2).
___
|Boston
|003
|001
|001—5
|12
|1
|Toronto
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Price, C.Smith (6), Velazquez (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Estrada, Petricka (7), Loup (7), Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Price 3-4. L_Estrada 2-3. Sv_Kimbrel (11). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (6). Toronto, Smoak (5).
___
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Houston
|001
|110
|03x—6
|8
|0
Fister, Barnette (7), Mendez (8) and Chirinos; Morton, Harris (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 5-0. L_Fister 1-4. HRs_Texas, Guzman (2). Houston, Correa (6), Gattis (2), McCann (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|030—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|410
|000
|30x—8
|9
|1
Shields, Beck (7), Bummer (7), B.Rondon (8) and Castillo; Lester, Wilson (6), Edwards (8), Montgomery (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 3-1. L_Shields 1-4. Sv_Morrow (9). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (10). Chicago, Rizzo (6), Contreras (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Strasburg, Solis (7), Kelley (8), Madson (9) and Severino; Scribner, De La Rosa (4), McFarland (5), Hirano (8), Chafin (9) and Murphy. W_Strasburg 5-3. L_Scribner 0-1. Sv_Madson (3).