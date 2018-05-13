Jets jump on Golden Knights early, open series with 4-1 win

  1. Home
By LARRY LAGE , AP Hockey Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/13 10:05

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dustin Byfuglien scored about a minute after the puck dropped and the Winnipeg Jets built a three-goal lead early in the first period and went on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Patrik Laine and Joel Armia had goals 46 seconds apart to put the Jets up 3-0. Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 4-1 lead midway through the second period with his 12th goal this postseason.

Brayden McNabb scored midway through the first and William Karlsson late in the second period to pull Vegas within two, but the expansion team couldn't get closer.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots for the Golden Knights.

The Jets will host Game 2 on Monday night before the series shifts to Las Vegas.

