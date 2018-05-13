BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 35 132 41 47 .356 MMachado Bal 39 148 22 52 .351 Simmons LAA 36 134 24 47 .351 Brantley Cle 28 111 14 38 .342 JMartinez Bos 37 146 23 49 .336 Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335 Soler KC 35 126 18 42 .333 DGordon Sea 36 148 22 49 .331 Castellanos Det 36 144 20 47 .326 Trout LAA 38 140 33 45 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.