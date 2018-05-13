LEADING OFF: Zobrist told to change spikes; Nats seek sweep

YIKES, SPIKES!

Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball are at odds over his spikes. Zobrist says he's worn black cleats in day games at Wrigley Field for the past two years to honor the sport's past. But the traditional look drew a letter from MLB, saying his cleats must be at least 51 percent blue — the Cubs' color — and warned he could be fined and disciplined if he doesn't comply.

Fans at Wrigley will see what Zobrist wears when the Cubs host the White Sox.

SWEPT AWAY?

The Diamondbacks hadn't lost a series all season before the surging Nationals arrived in Arizona. Now the D'Backs are seeking to avoid a four-game sweep after scoring just one run in each of their first three games against Washington. The Nationals have won 12 of 14 to get close to first-place Atlanta in the NL East, while Arizona continues to lead the NL Central. Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 2.28 ERA), Washington's fifth starter who allowed just two hits in his previous outing, starts in the Sunday night game against Arizona's Zack Godley (4-2, 3.83), whose last win came on April 27 against the Nationals.

HE'S BACK

Adam Wainwright returns to the St. Louis rotation when he starts at San Diego. The longtime Cardinals ace hasn't pitched since April 17. He's been out with inflammation in his right elbow, which underwent surgery in the offseason. The 36-year-old Wainwright is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA this season.

RIVALS IN FRONT

As they have since Thursday, the Red Sox and Yankees share baseball's best record. Both teams are 27-12 and will go for series wins on Sunday, with Boston at Toronto and New York hosting Oakland.

