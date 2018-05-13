|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|35
|132
|41
|47
|.356
|MMachado Bal
|39
|148
|22
|52
|.351
|Simmons LAA
|36
|134
|24
|47
|.351
|Brantley Cle
|28
|111
|14
|38
|.342
|JMartinez Bos
|37
|146
|23
|49
|.336
|Lowrie Oak
|38
|155
|17
|52
|.335
|Soler KC
|35
|126
|18
|42
|.333
|DGordon Sea
|36
|148
|22
|49
|.331
|Castellanos Det
|36
|144
|20
|47
|.326
|Altuve Hou
|40
|161
|23
|52
|.323
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.