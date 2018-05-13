Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|510
|000
|00—6
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|040
|000
|01—7
|11
|0
Triggs, Coulombe (5), Dull (5), Casilla (6), Petit (7), Treinen (9), Hatcher (10) and Maxwell, Lucroy; German, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Cole (10) and Sanchez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Hatcher 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (11). New York, Hicks (3), Judge (11), Sanchez (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|032
|001
|00x—6
|7
|0
Archer, Stanek (8) and Sucre; Hess, Scott (7), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Hess 1-0. L_Archer 2-3. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (2). Baltimore, Machado (13), Schoop 2 (3).
___
|Seattle
|000
|010
|200—3
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|103
|00x—4
|12
|0
Gonzales, Goeddel (7) and Zunino; Boyd, Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 2-3. L_Gonzales 3-3. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (2).
___
|Boston
|003
|001
|001—5
|12
|1
|Toronto
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Price, C.Smith (6), Velazquez (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Estrada, Petricka (7), Loup (7), Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Price 3-4. L_Estrada 2-3. Sv_Kimbrel (11). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (6). Toronto, Smoak (5).