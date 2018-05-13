  1. Home
2018/05/13 07:15
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 39 148 22 52 .351
Simmons LAA 36 134 24 47 .351
Betts Bos 34 127 39 44 .346
JMartinez Bos 36 143 23 49 .343
Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335
DGordon Sea 36 148 22 49 .331
Brantley Cle 27 107 12 35 .327
Castellanos Det 36 144 20 47 .326
Altuve Hou 40 161 23 52 .323
Trout LAA 38 140 33 45 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.