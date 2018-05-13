Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 510 000 00—6 6 0 New York 020 040 000 01—7 11 0

(11 innings)

Triggs, Coulombe (5), Dull (5), Casilla (6), Petit (7), Treinen (9), Hatcher (10) and Maxwell, Lucroy; German, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Cole (10) and Sanchez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Hatcher 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (11). New York, Hicks (3), Judge (11), Sanchez (10).

___

Tampa Bay 300 000 000—3 8 0 Baltimore 032 001 00x—6 7 0

Archer, Stanek (8) and Sucre; Hess, Scott (7), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Hess 1-0. L_Archer 2-3. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (2). Baltimore, Machado (13), Schoop 2 (3).

___

Seattle 000 010 200—3 4 0 Detroit 000 103 00x—4 12 0

Gonzales, Goeddel (7) and Zunino; Boyd, Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 2-3. L_Gonzales 3-3. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (2).