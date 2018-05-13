  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/13 06:50
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 12 .692
Boston 26 12 .684 ½
Toronto 21 18 .538 6
Tampa Bay 15 21 .417 10½
Baltimore 12 27 .308 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 19 .486
Minnesota 16 18 .471 ½
Detroit 16 21 .432 2
Kansas City 13 25 .342
Chicago 9 26 .257 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 15 .605
Houston 24 16 .600
Seattle 21 16 .568
Oakland 19 20 .487
Texas 16 24 .400 8

___

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 5, Boston 3, 12 innings

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 9

Texas 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 2-1) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Moore 1-4) at Houston (Keuchel 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.